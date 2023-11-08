Dengue prevention drive intensified in delta districts

November 08, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

With the onset of the northeast monsoon, various parts of the Cauvery delta districts have been receiving intermittent spells of heavy rain for the past fortnight, prompting the district administrations to step up efforts to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

Mayiladuthurai district recorded a total rainfall of 184 mm in the last 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Wednesday including 52 mm in Mayiladuthurai town, 32.2 mm in Sembanarkoil, 31 mm in Manalmedu and 40.8 mm in Sirkazhi. The district administration has intensified efforts to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases, Collector A.P. Mahabharathi said after reviewing the steps taken to scale up fogging across the district.

People have to check with doctors in case of any symptoms of fever and avoid self-prescribed medicines. All Government Hospitals and rural and urban Primary Health Centres are equipped with enough stock of medicines to provide treatment for fever. The Health Department has deployed 263 domestic breeding checkers to conduct door-to-door checks. Instructions have been given to local bodies to intensify fogging and avoid water stagnation.

The district administration has also activated 15 mobile medical teams to rush to the spot to provide speedy diagnosis and treatment.

A total of 64 persons were diagnosed with dengue since January, out of which 19 tested positive for the disease in October and November. Four persons are undergoing treatment and others discharged, Mr. Mahabharathi added.

Similarly, Nagapattinam district recorded a total rainfall of 374.4 mm in the last 24 hours that ended at 6 a.m. on Wednesday including 86 mm in Thirupoondi, 64.8 mm in Velankanni, 64 mm in Kodiyakkarai and 49.1 mm in Thirukkuvalai.

Rainwater inundation was reported at Nagapattinam Bus Stand, railway station, and Sikkal Singaravelar Temple. The district administration has identified low-lying areas where inundation is likely to occur during heavy rain and activated response teams.