Dengue prevention awareness campaign launched

October 14, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Thanjavur Corporation launched a dengue prevention awareness campaign on Saturday by distributing a printed communication from the Mayor to the residents door-to door.

Around 200 persons were engaged for the distribution of the “letters” signed by Corporation Mayor S. Ramanathan, Deputy Mayor Anjugam and Commissioner R. Maheswari to the residents in all the 51 wards.

Possible avenues for the breeding of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes and the steps to prevent its breeding were explained in the letter. Thirty-eight streets in 20 wards were identified for the intensified dengue prevention awareness campaign.

Apart from the distribution of the letter, the residents would also be sensitised on keeping their environment clean to avoid breeding of any type of mosquitoes, sources said.

