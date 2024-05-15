Dengue prevalence areas monitored

Thanjavur Corporation is giving special attention to areas that have been identified as dengue-prone locations.

According to a release, a total of 38 streets in 20 wards have been identified as dengue-prone and special awareness camps are being conducted in those areas to prevent the generation and spreading of dengue virus.

The civic body’s medical teams conduct fever screening camps in the areas frequently and suspected dengue cases are referred to UPHC/Government hospital for further treatment.

