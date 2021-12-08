Dengue in check, say officials

TIRUCHI

The district administration has undertaken efforts to check mosquito breeding in rainwater stagnating in various parts of the city. While preventive measures were under way, the number of dengue cases slightly decreased over the last few days, officials said.

The monsoon season is the time of the year when the dengue cases peak in the region, and officials conduct routine checks to keep a check on its spread. This year, a total of 300, additional staff - 75 in each of the four zones, were deployed to conduct door-to-door checks within city limits.

An increasing trend in the number of cases was identified in October, and as many as 10 to 12 cases were being reported a day until last week. The number of cases reported has fallen below five over the last week, authorities said.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior official of the Tiruchi City Corporation said that a high number of cases were reported in the Ariyamangalam zone and in Kondaiyampettai of the Srirangam zone. "We identified many cases in these areas during regular checks and were able to contain the spread," the official said.

At the district level, a total of 1,161 workers were deployed to carry out disease prevention activities. They have been equipped with foggers and have been instructed to cover affected areas twice a day.

Apart from fogging, the workers also conduct door-to-door checks and instruct residents to avoid storing water in containers without lids. "It is not uncommon to find water stagnating in flowerpots, refrigerators, collected coconut husks. We urge the public to check these places at their homes regularly," the official said.