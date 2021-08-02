DEMU service to be revived

The Tiruvarur-Karaikudi-Tiruvarur DEMU service is all set to be revived by the Southern Railway from August 4.

Disclosing this to the press here on Monday, the president, Pattukottai Taluk Train Passengers Association, Jayaraman has said that the Southern Railway has announced that the Railway Board has permitted the running of DEMU service from Tiruvarur to Karaikudi and back on six days a week (from Monday to Saturday) as an unreserved special service with Express fare.

The train which will leave Tiruvarur at 08.15 a.m. will reach Karaikudi at 02.15 p.m. and in the return direction the six car rake will depart from Karaikudi at 02.30 p.m. and arrive at Tiruvarur by 08.30 p.m, he said quoting a Southern Railway communication.