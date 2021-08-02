Tiruchirapalli

DEMU service to be revived

The Tiruvarur-Karaikudi-Tiruvarur DEMU service is all set to be revived by the Southern Railway from August 4.

Disclosing this to the press here on Monday, the president, Pattukottai Taluk Train Passengers Association, Jayaraman has said that the Southern Railway has announced that the Railway Board has permitted the running of DEMU service from Tiruvarur to Karaikudi and back on six days a week (from Monday to Saturday) as an unreserved special service with Express fare.

The train which will leave Tiruvarur at 08.15 a.m. will reach Karaikudi at 02.15 p.m. and in the return direction the six car rake will depart from Karaikudi at 02.30 p.m. and arrive at Tiruvarur by 08.30 p.m, he said quoting a Southern Railway communication.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 2, 2021 7:31:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/demu-service-to-be-revived/article35683961.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY