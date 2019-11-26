Demonstrations seeking house site pattas held

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday held demonstrations in front of taluk offices in Thanjavur district urging the government to issue house site pattas and alternative sites to people residing in ‘objectionable’ areas.
The demonstrators raised slogans demanding house sites at alternative places for people residing on roadsides, adjacent to water bodies and other government poromboke lands. They also demanded that pattas be issued in the names of those residing on lands belonging to religious institutions.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.