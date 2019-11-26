Demonstrations seeking house site pattas held

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday held demonstrations in front of taluk offices in Thanjavur district urging the government to issue house site pattas and alternative sites to people residing in ‘objectionable’ areas.

The demonstrators raised slogans demanding house sites at alternative places for people residing on roadsides, adjacent to water bodies and other government poromboke lands. They also demanded that pattas be issued in the names of those residing on lands belonging to religious institutions.