Demonstrations continue against CAA in delta

Mass demonstrations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act were held in various towns across the Cauvery delta region on Saturday.

Shopkeepers in Nagore and a few other towns observed hartal as part of the protests demanding the repeal of the Act.

A large number of Muslims and others participated in demonstrations organised by Jamathul Ulema Sabha in Kumbakonam, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam towns. Members of various political parties, including the DMK and Muslim organisations, participated.

In Nagapattinam, a rally was taken out from Abirami Amman Thiruvasal to Avoori Thidal, where the protesters staged a demonstration. Those who marched in the rally carried black flags and placards with messages condemning the CAA and demanding its repeal.

Members of various Jamaaths in the district, Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam, DMK, MDMK, Dravidar Kazhagam and other organisations participated. Shops around Nagore Dargah remained closed.

A demonstration was held in Mayiladuthurai also. A section of traders in Needur downed shutters.

In Kumbakonam the demonstration was held near Old Fish Market. The protest was led by Ayub Khan, president, Thanjavur District Jamathul Ulema Sabha.

The agitators raised slogans condemning the exclusion of Muslims and Sri Lankan Tamils under the Act.

A similar demonstration was held in Tiruvarur where the demonstrators accused the government of attempting to divide the country on communal lines. Shopkeepers downed shutters in Koothanallur and Pothakudi.

CPI State Secretary R. Mutharasan, who campaigned for the rural local body elections in different parts of Thanjavur district on Saturday, blamed the BJP government at the Centre for the unrest across the country. The nation is on the boil because the BJP enacted the CAA in a hurry, without keeping the interests of the nation on mind.

CPI charge

He accused the police of unleashing repression and violence against students and other protesters.

Referring to the rally called by the DMK against the Act in Chennai on December 23, he said the rally would be held even though permission had been denied. The ruling party, and not the Opposition, would be responsible if law and order was affected during the rally.