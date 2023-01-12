ADVERTISEMENT

Demonstration staged against Vengaivayal incident

January 12, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of various organisations and political parties jointly staged a demonstration in Pudukottai on Thursday demanding the arrest of culprits who had mixed faeces in an overhead water tank that supplied drinking water to Adi Dravidar families at Vengaivayal village. 

Representatives from the Aam Aadmi Party, Naam Tamizhar Katchi, Social Democratic Party of India, Samooga Samathuva Kootamaippu, Bahujan Samaj Party, Tamizhaga Makkal Jananayaka Katchi, Puratchigara Communist Katchi, Tamizhar Munnani Kazhagam and Communist Party (Marxist-Leninist) Makkal Vidhuthalai participated in the demonstration that was staged opposite Collectorate. 

The members had originally announced that they would resort to ‘waiting agitation’ at the entrance of the Collectorate. Since the police denied permission for the ‘waiting agitation,’ they decided to stage the demonstration which was led by Communist Party (Marxist-Leninist) Makkal Vidhuthalai general secretary ‘Viduthalai’ Kumaran.  The demonstrators raised slogans in support of their demand and demanded justice to be rendered to the Dalits who were affected due to the incident.  

