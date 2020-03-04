Demonstration seeks withdrawal of police cases

THANJAVUR

04 March 2020 19:16 IST

Members of the Federation to Protect Cauvery Basin on Wednesday staged a demonstration here demanding the withdrawal of cases filed against those opposing hydrocarbon projects in the delta region.

Participating in a ‘slogan-raising’ demonstration as part of a delta-wide demonstration called by the federation, the demonstrators raised slogans urging the State government to withdraw cases filed against those involved in anti-hydrocarbon protests before the region was declared a protected agricultural zone.

Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam (CPI-M affiliated) State vice-president T. Ravindran demanded that the Centre fall in line with the State government’s move. If not, the purpose of declaring the delta as a protected agriculture zone could not be achieved. Further, certain shortcomings in the declaration should be cleared to make it beneficial for farming activities.

Stating that the Sangam would carry on with its protests to pressure the Centre to declare the delta region as protected agriculture zone, Mr. Ravindran urged the State government to include representatives of farmers associations and agriculture labour associations in the forum set up as part of the protected agriculture zone committee.

Demanding that cultivable areas in Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Karur districts be brought under the zone, he wanted permission granted to oil companies to extract hydrocarbon in the region to be withdrawn. The Union and State governments should initiate steps in this regard, he added.