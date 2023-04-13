ADVERTISEMENT

Demonstration against supply of fortified rice through PDS shops held

April 13, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Members belonging to Tamizh Desiya Periyakkam staged a demonstration here on Thursday opposing the supply of fortified rice through public distribution system shops in the State. While demanding the State government to withdraw the supply of fortified rice, the outfit claimed that consumption of fortified rice would harm the health of the general public. 

The demonstration held near the Khadi Kraft Junction was led by the outfit’s Tiruchi city secretary Ilakuvan. The outfit said the BJP government at the Centre had announced the supply of fortified rice through the public distribution system shops and the ruling DMK government was intensely executing it. The demonstrators urged the government not to thrust fortified rice to the people and demanded the withdrawal of this scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US