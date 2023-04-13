April 13, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Members belonging to Tamizh Desiya Periyakkam staged a demonstration here on Thursday opposing the supply of fortified rice through public distribution system shops in the State. While demanding the State government to withdraw the supply of fortified rice, the outfit claimed that consumption of fortified rice would harm the health of the general public.

The demonstration held near the Khadi Kraft Junction was led by the outfit’s Tiruchi city secretary Ilakuvan. The outfit said the BJP government at the Centre had announced the supply of fortified rice through the public distribution system shops and the ruling DMK government was intensely executing it. The demonstrators urged the government not to thrust fortified rice to the people and demanded the withdrawal of this scheme.