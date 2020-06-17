Demolition of Puthur market in Tiruchi begins

The Tiruchi Corporation has begun demolition of Puthur market in the city. A commercial complex will come up in its place under Smart City Mission.

On Tuesday, workers began demolishing a portion of the market housing vegetable shops.

Puthur market, which includes vegetable and fish outlets, has been catering to residents in Puthur, Thennur, Woraiyur, Thillai Nagar and residential colonies along Vayalur Road. Over the years, the market became congested. The amenities were inadequate and there were complaints about poor hygiene at the fish market.

Hence, a new fish market, with retail and wholesale shops, was sanctioned at an estimate of ₹3.32 crore.

However, shifting of fish vendors at Puthur market to the new 1.25-acre site at Kasivilangi has been delayed due to litigation.

But the Corporation has decided to merge the vegetable outlets with the Woraiyur market. Eighty-six additional shops were constructed recently to accommodate the vegetable traders from Puthur market.

“The vegetable market will be shifted once the Woraiyur market is reopened after the lockdown restrictions are lifted,” an officer of Tiruchi Corporation told The Hindu.

Corporation sources say a new commercial complex will be built once the Puthur market is fully demolished. The new complex will have about 10,250 sq. mt. of built-up space on ground plus three floors.

Besides retail shops, a multi-purpose hall and a food court has also been planned.

The complex, which will be built at a cost of ₹20.20 crore under Smart City Mission, will also house a parking lot in the basement with a capacity to accommodate about 50 cars and 125 two-wheelers.

Petition submitted

Meanwhile, a section of traders submitted a petition to the Corporation on Wednesday stating that the demolition of Puthur market raised a question mark over their livelihood and sought alternative arrangements.