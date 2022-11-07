Demolition of old Kollidam bridge begins

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
November 07, 2022 17:32 IST

A bulldozer being used to demolish the abandoned Kollidam bridge in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The Highways Department has begun demolishing the abandoned British-built steel girder bridge across the Kollidam River in the city.

The steel bridge was closed and abandoned in February 2016 after a new one, resembling Napier Bridge in Chennai with bowstring arches, was built and opened to traffic.

The narrow bridge was declared a weak structure in 2005 and only light vehicles were allowed on the bridge until it was closed to traffic fully. Since then, parts of the bridge, including a few piers, collapsed during heavy discharges in Kollidam River.

The steel girder bridge was built to replace an arched bridge that was washed away in the great flood of 1924. It was opened on February 9, 1928.

Although there were calls for preserving the old bridge as a heritage structure, the Highways Department decided to demolish it on grounds of safety. Falling concrete or steel structures could damage the adjacent new bridge, it was pointed out. The department had awarded a tender for safely demolishing the structure at an estimated cost of about ₹3 crore.

According to sources in the department, the bridge is expected to be demolished fully in about three months, provided there are no major interruptions due to possibly heavy discharges in the Kollidam river.

