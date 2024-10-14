ADVERTISEMENT

Demolition of flyover near Railway Junction begins in Tiruchi

Published - October 14, 2024 07:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Highways Department will build the approach roads at a cost of about ₹16 crore while the Railways will build portion of the flyover across the Tiruchi-Madurai line

The Hindu Bureau

The milling of the road surface on the flyover near the Railway Junction in Tiruchi has been completed. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

With the existing overbridge across the busy Tiruchi-Madurai line near the Railway Junction in Tiruchi closed since Saturday midnight, the Railways has begun preliminary work to dismantle the structure.

The milling of the road surface on the flyover has been completed and the bridge is expected to be dismantled in the next few weeks. A new bridge will come up in place of the old structure as part of the second stage of the project executed jointly by the Railways and the State Highways Department.

With the closure of the bridge, traffic diversions have come into force in the city, especially for buses headed to and from the Central Bus Stand. The Railways will build a new flyover across the busy line. The Highways Department will build the approaches from different directions. The approach roads will be laid by the Highways Department at a cost of about ₹16 crore. Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru inaugurated the work on March 12. The work is expected to gain momentum only after the old bridge is demolished.

Sources in the Highways Department said that they were in the process of getting pre-cast concrete panels for building the approach roads.

