Democracy slowly being destroyed in last 10 years: Chidambaram

April 03, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Veteran Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Monday charged that democracy in the country was being slowly destroyed in the last 10 years.

The height of this ruin was the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha recently, Mr. Chidambaram alleged at a public meeting organised at Alangudi by the Congress district unit protesting the disqualification following Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a defamation case.

Exhorting the people to remain vigilant in the current scenario, Mr. Chidambaram said democracy cannot survive in the country if there was no freedom of speech. Mr. Rahul Gandhi had only posed questions to the ruling government in Parliament, Mr. Chidambaram maintained and said democracy was something where the ruling government answers questions posed by the Opposition.

Mr. Chidambaram claimed no discussion was happening on any issue in Parliament for several months now. Although the Opposition parties sought discussions on urgent public importance by giving notices on issues such as petrol diesel price hike, decline of the country’s economy and intrusion of Chinese forces into the Indian territory, the Speaker in Lok Sabha and the Vice-President in Rajya Sabha refused to allow them, he alleged.

The former Finance Minister said the voice of democracy was being stifled. What happened to Mr. Rahul Gandhi could happen to other Opposition parties, Members of Parliament and even Members of Legislative Assembly. If anyone were to even dream that Mr. Rahul Gandhi had been suppressed, they would only be daydreaming, he said adding that the former had taken “ viswaroopam” after this development.