Sanitary workers stage demonstration

The CITU members among employees of the District Rural Development Department and Municipal Administration Department staged a demonstration in front of the office of Corporation on Wednesday in support of former sanitary workers and those engaged for sanitary work on contract basis.

K.Anbu, district deputy secretary, and others raised slogans condemning the civic body for not releasing leave surrender benefits to workers for the past three years, pension benefits to retired employees and not filling up vacancies. They demanded disbursement of salary to sanitary workers before the 5th of every month without fail and regularise the service of contract employees. Demanding that the dearness allowance arrears be disbursed immediately, they urged the civic body to consider and clear the backlog in the appointment of workers on compassionate grounds.