Demo for festival advance

THANAJVUR
Demonstrations demanding bonus and festival advance for transport corporation employees were held at three places in Thanjavur on Friday.
The protest was jointly organised by labour unions affiliated to opposition parties in front of the State Express Transport Corporation depot near the Old Bus Stand and near the State Transport Corporation depots at Jabamalaipuram and Karanthattankudi in Kumbakonam.
The demonstrators raised slogans demanding 25 percent bonus and disbursement of ₹ 10,000 as festival advance. They had also demanded that the bonus should be extended to all employees, including the daily wage workers and those who have completed 30 days of service. Disbursement of 15 months DA arrears was also demanded.
