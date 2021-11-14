Tiruchirapalli

Demo flays privatisation of PSUs

CITU members stage a demonstration in Tiruchi on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

A section of employees working in public sector units and state-owned undertakings staged a demonstration here on Sunday condemning the privatisation of railways, public sector banks, LIC and BSNL and other large PSUs by the Centre.

Employees from the banking sector, BSNL, Postal department, LIC, railway, Tangedco and state transport corporation owing allegiance to CITU and their respective unions and associations took part in the demonstration that was organised in front of the Jawaharlal Nehru statue near Cantonment.

The participants raised slogans expressing their resolve to protect the public sector units in the interest of the country. The demonstration, which lasted an hour, was led by CITU urban district secretary Rengarajan.


