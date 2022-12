Demo demands ban on online rummy

December 13, 2022 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Members of the All India Youth Federation staged a demonstration near Thanjavur railway junction on Tuesday demanding a ban on online rummy. The demonstrators wanted the Governor to grant his assent immediately to the Bill to ban online gambling and regulate online games. The demonstration held on behalf of the organisation’s Thanjavur south district unit was led by its district president S. Sudhandhira Bharathi. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

