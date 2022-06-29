Demo by different outfits demanding closure of Special Camp held

Seventy members belonging to various outfits were detained here on Wednesday after they attempted to lay siege to the Special Camp here demanding its immediate closure.

The Special Camp accommodates several Sri Lankan Tamils and a few others belonging to other foreign nationalities for their involvement in various cases registered against them in different police stations in the State.

Police sources said a section of members affiliated to Tamilaga Makkal Jananayaga Katchi, Viduthalai Tamil Puligal Katchi, Tamil Puligal Katchi, Tamilar Vidiyal Katchi and May 17 Movement came in a procession to lay siege the Special Camp functioning near the Central Prison when they were blocked a few metres ahead by the City Police.

The members thereafter staged a demonstration demanding the closure of the Special Camp when they were all arrested. Those arrested were later released in the evening.