Demo against new farm laws held

Thanjavur

05 November 2020 18:41 IST

A demonstration against the three new farm laws of the Union Government was held here on Thursday.

The demonstration was held near the Head Post Office, Thanjavur, as part of the State-wide protest called by the All India Farmers Coordination Committee (AIFCC). It was led by Thanjavur District Coordinator, AIFCC, N. V. Kannan.

Alleging that the enactment of these laws would result in the hoarding of essential commodities and thereby escalation of retail price of groceries, the demonstrators claimed that the new laws would push the farmers into contract farming method of cultivation which they claimed would not provide the minimum support price cover for their produce.

These laws were enacted to provide an entry route to corporates in agriculture sector which would ultimately result in usurping of lands from hapless farmers, they claimed. The Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam Thanjavur District Secretary B. Balasundaram, TNVS, Thanjavur District president P. Senthilkumar and others participated in the demonstration.