Demands galore at rail users meet

Demands for additional general and reserved coaches in trains in view of the steep hike in bus fares, rescheduling, extension and diversion of some trains besides other passenger related issues were raised during the Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC) meeting held here on Tuesday.

The two-hour long meeting presided over by the Divisional Railway Manager P. Uday Kumar Reddy at the divisional office was attended by the committee members and divisional railway officers of various departments.

Sundara Vimalanathan, a DRUCC member requested the railway administration to attach additional general and reserved coaches besides ladies compartment in various trains in view of passenger preference to travel by train following sharp hike in bus fares. The divisional authorities in their reply said the request would be forwarded to the headquarters.

He wanted the extension of the Mayiladuthurai - Tiruchi passenger up to Dindigul to connect with the Coimbatore - Nagercoil Junction passenger train for the benefit of travellers from Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Dindigul. Mr. Sundara Vimalanathan also pleaded for rescheduling of the departure time of the Uzhavan Express from Thanjavur and the departure time of the Tiruchi-bound Cholan Express from Chennai Egmore.

T. Saravanan, another DRUCC member raised the issue of absence of coach indication boards at Papanasam station causing hardships to passengers especially during night hours. He wanted a one-minute stoppage for the Rameswaram - Chennai Express train at Papanasam station following diversion of the Mannai express.

He also wanted the rescheduling of the departure time of the Uzhavan express at 10.30 p.m. from Thanjavur. However, the railway authorities said late start of the express train was not feasible due to path constraints.

V.R. Dhanaseelane wanted the timing of the Coimbatore - Mannargudi express to be suitably rescheduled in such way that the train arrived at Thanjavur at 6 a.m. instead of 6.15 a.m.

Likewise, he also pleaded for change in the departure time of the Thanjavur - Karaikal DEMU passenger train so as to leave at 6.15 a.m. This would enable passengers arriving by the Coimbatore - Mannargudi express and bound for Tiruvarur, Nagore, Velankanni and Karaikal to take the DEMU train at Thanjavur, he said.

Mr.Reddy highlighted the performance of the division and sought the cooperation of the committee in sensitising public on maintaining cleanliness in station premises and on board trains. Arun Thomas Kalatikal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and secretary, DRUCC welcomed the gathering, a Southern Railway release said.

Plea for more trains

The Pattukottai Taluk Railway Passengers Welfare Association has appealed to the Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, to start operating regular passenger train services from Karaikudi to Pattukottai following completion of gauge conversion works.

Association president N. Jayaraman said passengers expected operation of regular train services from Karaikudi to Pattukottai from April 14. The association said there was an urgent need to operate rail service from Karaikudi to Pattukottai.