ADVERTISEMENT

Demanding compensation from CPCL villagers stage hunger strike

May 01, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

A section of farmers from three panchayats in Nagapattinam district have started a hunger strike demanding due compensation from the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (CPCL) for the acquired lands in Panangudi village on Wednesday | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A section of farmers from three panchayats in Nagapattinam district have started a hunger strike demanding due compensation from the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (CPCL) for the acquired lands.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protesters allege denial of due Restoration and Rehabilitation (R and R) relief from the CPCL Residents from Panangudi, Narimanam, and Gopurajapuram staged the protest.

In 2020, the CPCL acquired 642 acres of farmland in these panchayats for which compensation had not yet been provided, said the protesters.

A Sakthivel, secretary of Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Land Acquisition Owner and Farmers Rehabilitation Welfare Association, said “we demand CPCL to provide us the compensation without delay. Hundreds of farmers and agricultural labourers have lost their livelihood without any compensation for the past 4 years”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A senior official in the district administration said: “We are in the process of distributing compensation to the affected. Every eligible person would get their due compensation.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US