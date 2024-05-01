GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Demanding compensation from CPCL villagers stage hunger strike

May 01, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau
A section of farmers from three panchayats in Nagapattinam district have started a hunger strike demanding due compensation from the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (CPCL) for the acquired lands in Panangudi village on Wednesday

A section of farmers from three panchayats in Nagapattinam district have started a hunger strike demanding due compensation from the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (CPCL) for the acquired lands in Panangudi village on Wednesday

A section of farmers from three panchayats in Nagapattinam district have started a hunger strike demanding due compensation from the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (CPCL) for the acquired lands.

The protesters allege denial of due Restoration and Rehabilitation (R and R) relief from the CPCL Residents from Panangudi, Narimanam, and Gopurajapuram staged the protest.

In 2020, the CPCL acquired 642 acres of farmland in these panchayats for which compensation had not yet been provided, said the protesters.

A Sakthivel, secretary of Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Land Acquisition Owner and Farmers Rehabilitation Welfare Association, said “we demand CPCL to provide us the compensation without delay. Hundreds of farmers and agricultural labourers have lost their livelihood without any compensation for the past 4 years”.

A senior official in the district administration said: “We are in the process of distributing compensation to the affected. Every eligible person would get their due compensation.”

