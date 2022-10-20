‘Demand of girl students for lifting of curfew being addressed’

The Hindu Bureau
October 20, 2022 09:05 IST

TIRUCHI:

In the wake of girl students in National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi staging a protest criticising the restrictions for getting back to the hostel during nighttime, the authorities have reportedly planned to discuss the matter with all stakeholders.

As per the code of conduct, girl students are expected to be in the hostel before 9 p.m. during week days (9.30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays).

There will, nevertheless, be no time restriction henceforth on the students utilising the common facilities in the campus, according to official sources.

