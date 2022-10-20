Tiruchirapalli

‘Demand of girl students for lifting of curfew being addressed’

TIRUCHI:

In the wake of girl students in National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi staging a protest criticising the restrictions for getting back to the hostel during nighttime, the authorities have reportedly planned to discuss the matter with all stakeholders.

As per the code of conduct, girl students are expected to be in the hostel before 9 p.m. during week days (9.30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays).

There will, nevertheless, be no time restriction henceforth on the students utilising the common facilities in the campus, according to official sources.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2022 9:07:58 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/demand-of-girl-students-for-lifting-of-curfew-being-addressed/article66032646.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY