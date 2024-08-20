Demand for rail link to Madurai from Thanjavur via Pudukottai

The BJP has sought a rail link from Thanjavur to Madurai via Pudukottai.

In a memorandum submitted to Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, BJP State general secretary M.Muruganantham sought early implementation of long pending demands of linking Pattukottai with Ariyalur by rail via Thanjavur and as well as Thanjavur with Madurai via Pudukottai.

Seeking electrification of Tiruvarur-Karaikudi section as early as possible, the memorandum urged the Indian Railways to operate a night train service from Tambaram near Chennai to Rameshwaram through Mayiladuthurai-Tiruvarur-Pattukottai and a service connecting Mayiladuthurai with Karaikudi via Pattukottai.

Demanding that stoppage be provided to all passenger trains passing through Pattukottai, Aranthangi, Peravurani, Adhiramapattinam, Muthupettai and Thiruthuraipoondi, the memorandum sought a new service connecting Thanjavur with Hyderabad and doubling of Thanjavur-Villupuram and Thanajvur-Karaikal sections and ‘Vande Bharat’ service between Chennai and Thanjavur.

