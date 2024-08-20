GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Demand for rail link to Madurai from Thanjavur via Pudukottai

Published - August 20, 2024 06:47 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP has sought a rail link from Thanjavur to Madurai via Pudukottai.

In a memorandum submitted to Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, BJP State general secretary M.Muruganantham sought early implementation of long pending demands of linking Pattukottai with Ariyalur by rail via Thanjavur and as well as Thanjavur with Madurai via Pudukottai.

Seeking electrification of Tiruvarur-Karaikudi section as early as possible, the memorandum urged the Indian Railways to operate a night train service from Tambaram near Chennai to Rameshwaram through Mayiladuthurai-Tiruvarur-Pattukottai and a service connecting Mayiladuthurai with Karaikudi via Pattukottai.

Demanding that stoppage be provided to all passenger trains passing through Pattukottai, Aranthangi, Peravurani, Adhiramapattinam, Muthupettai and Thiruthuraipoondi, the memorandum sought a new service connecting Thanjavur with Hyderabad and doubling of Thanjavur-Villupuram and Thanajvur-Karaikal sections and ‘Vande Bharat’ service between Chennai and Thanjavur.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.