Demand for P-sand comes down in Tiruchi

August 22, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The demand for manufactured sand (M-Sand) and Plastering manufactured sand (P-sand) has come down in the market in Tiruchi due to the opening of sand quarries.

After the closure of most of the quarries in the Cauvery and the Kollidam rivers in Tiruchi, Karur and Thanjavur districts in 2017 following an order of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, the construction industry began to use M-sand, an end product by crushing the rocks, quarry stones or large boulders into sand size particles.

With no other options, the builders and engineers turned towards their attention on sourcing M-sand from the quarries in Karur, Perambalur and Pudukottai districts. It emerged as an alternative to sand, the price of which witnessed manifold increase after the closure of quarries.

Since the demand for M-sand witnessed an unprecedented increase, the stone quarries, which were mainly producing blue metal of different sizes, began to produce M-sand. Following this, the price of M-sand shot up to Rs.3,500 per unit from a meagre rate of ₹500 per unit.

The Water Resources Department (WRD), after the DMK came to power in 2021, came up with new guidelines to open sand quarries. In Tiruchi district, the WRD opened quarries for bullock carts at Thalakudi and Madhavaperumalkoil, it opened a quarry at Kilikoodu in the Kollidam river for lorries and trucks.

The sand prices, thereafter, began to stabilise in the market. The builders and engineers too began using sand for plastering.

According to market sources, the rate of sand is less than P-sand. While the rate of three units of P-sand is hovering around Rs.14,400, the rate of sand is Rs.13,000 in Tiruchi. Hence, the builders have preferred to source sand for plastering.

“We hardly get orders for P-sand as the rate is higher than sand. Moreover, the craze for sand among the builders and individual house builders is still palpable. We get good orders for the sand as the rate is moderate,” says N. Karthi, a sand transporter in Tiruchi.

However, he said that there were builders, who brought M-sand for space filling and concrete purposes. The rate of M-sand was about Rs.1000 less than river sand. Hence, a section of builders preferred to use M-sand for concrete.