Demand for new train to Palani, Salem raised at meeting

Members of Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (DRUCC) put forth a slew of demands, including introduction of train services, improvement of passenger amenities and request for stoppages at different stations, at its meeting here on Friday.

Presided over by Divisional Railway Manager Manish Agarwal, who is also the chairman of DRUCC, the meeting was attended by senior officiials of different railway departments. A. Giri of Kumbakonam sought introduction of trains from Mayiladuthurai to Palani via Tiruchi and Dindigul, and from Mayiladuthurai to Salem via Tiruchi and Namakkal by merging the Mayiladuthurai - Tiruchi and Tiruchi - Karur - Salem trains. The officials assured that the demand will be taken up with the Southern Railway headquarters.

He also sought the current status of redevelopment project proposed at Kumbakonam railway station and recommencement of bookings for retiring rooms at Kumbakonam and Thanjavur railway stations. Mr. Giri said he was informed by the officials that the bookings at the retiring rooms at Kumbakonam station had resumed from October-end. The retiring room at Thanjavur is being renovated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited.

T. Saravanan of Papanasam demanded stoppage of Mysuru - Mayiladuthurai - Mysuru and Chennai - Tiruchendur - Chennai expresses at Papanasam railway station which has several ancient temples in its proximity. He appealed to the divisional railway authorities to construct a passenger waiting hall at Papanasam station for the benefit of passengers and renovation of the platform at the station.

V.R. Dhanaseelane, president of Karaikal District Rail Users’ Welfare Association, said he had made an appeal to the railway administration to introduce a daily train from Karaikal to Salem and a weekly train from Karaikal to Thiruvananthapuram via Tiruchi, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Nagercoil. Mr. Dhanaseelane said many devotees from Salem and Dharmapuri were visiting the famous temple at Tirunallar which is situated near Karaikal and hence his demand for introduction of a train to Salem would be beneficial to the pilgrims.

Mr. Dhanaseelane said he had also raised the issue of increasing the height of the platform at Vellipalayam station in Nagapattinam district. Raising the platform from the present low level to high level would benefit passengers, especially senior citizens, who find it difficult to board and alight, he added. Doubling the broad gauge section from Karaikal to Thanjavur was among the slew of demands raised by other DRUCC members at the meeting.

Meanwhile, a press release issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Tiruchi Division I. Senthil Kumar, who is the secretary of DRUCC, said deliberations were made on key matters pertaining to infrastructure, passenger amenities, train services, safety and security.