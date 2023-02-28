HamberMenu
Demand for new train services to Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Madurai

February 28, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A daily express train must be operated from Karaikal or Velankanni to Madurai or Tirunelveli, said Nagore-Nagapattinam Rail Users Association.

Office-bearers of the association led by its secretary MMAA. Sithiq and president S. Mohan met Divisional Railway Manager Manish Agarwal in Tiruchi on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum. 

The association said there used to be Nagore-Kollam service via Tiruchi and Madurai when the railway line was on metre gauge. But now there was not even a single train to Madurai from Karaikal or Velankanni. The railways can either introduce a daily express or extend the Punalur - Madurai express to Karaikal or Velankanni. 

Besides, despite a large number of visitors to Velankanni and Thirunallar from Bengaluru, there was no direct overnight express to the Karnataka capital. The railways must introduce a daily overnight train to Bengaluru from Velankanni. The Karaikal - Ernakulam - Karaikal express trains were reaching Tirupur and Coimbatore at midnight on both directions which was not useful to passengers visiting these cities. Hence, a daily daytime express train between Karaikal and Coimbatore via Tiruchi can be introduced. 

An early morning train from Karaikal to Tiruchi can be operated. In the return direction, the train may depart from Tiruchi at 7.45 p.m. as there is no train service on this sector after 4.45 p.m. till the next morning.

Construction of a subway to replace the railway gate near Nagapattinam railway station was another demand of the association. 

It also urged the railways to double-track Thanjavur - Karaikal stretch for smooth operation of freight and passenger traffic, as the Tiruchi division generated huge revenue from freight movement from Karaikal port.

The association thanked the Tiruchi Railway Division for raising the platform level at Velipalayam station up to broad gauge standard and repairing the damaged platform 1 at Nagore station.

