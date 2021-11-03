Demand for Manapparai palkova doubles during festive season

TIRUCHI

03 November 2021

The Manapparai palkova made by Manapparai Milk Producers' Cooperative Society is a crowd favourite.

It is in high demand during any season, and most days, the milk sweet made in the morning runs out by noon. The reason for its high demand is the preparation method.

While other methods of making palkova involve a steamer, the Manapparai palkova is made entirely in an iron wok and wood fire. Milk is made to condense in high heat, after which sugar is added. While it is a long process, the taste is worth it, says R. Thangavelu, secretary, Manapparai Milk Producers' Cooperative Society

Buffalo milk of the local Murrah breed is used to make the palkova. “These ingredients remain constant. Even if the people who make the palkova change, the taste will remain constant," Mr. Thangavelu says.

While 50 kilos of palkova are made per day, it is 100 kilos during Deepavali season. While the milk is delivered to the office before 5 a.m., two men, who are in charge of making the sweet dish, begin the process by 6 a.m. Within two hours., it is ready to be packed. A litre of milk yields 300 grams of palkova.

The demand has been sustained by word of mouth alone. The palkova is made in two shifts.. “No matter how much we make, the shelves are empty by noon. Because of the demand, we begin making another round of the sweet in the evening," Mr. Thangavelu says.

Asked why the preparation cannot be scaled up, he says they do not want to compromise on quality. “We are afraid that the unique taste will be spoilt. The availability of buffalo milk too is not sufficient," he adds.

Only a part of the daily milk supply is used to prepare palkova, while the remaining is sent to the Aavin processing plant in Tiruchi.