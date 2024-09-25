Demand for dedicated TNSTC division for Tiruchi will be addressed, says Minister Anbil Mahesh

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday said the demand for a dedicated Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) division for Tiruchi would be addressed.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a circular bus service introduced by TNSTC in Tiruchi, Mr. Poyyamozhi said the long-pending demand for a dedicated TNSTC division for the district would be discussed with Transport Minister S. S. Sivasankar.

“As Tiruchi is emerging as one of the major cities, the need for a separate division will be taken to the Transport Minister, and steps will be initiated to check for administrative constraints and resolve them,” said Mr. Poyyamozhi.

When asked about the delay in conducting the Teachers Recruitment Board exam, he said the recruitment exam for secondary grade teachers who qualified through the Teachers Eligibility Test had been completed after a decade and job postings would be sanctioned soon to everyone who wrote the exam.

Mr. Poyyamozhi added that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would meet Prime Minister Modi on September 27 to urge him to release the Union Government’s share of ₹2,500 crore under Samagra Shiksha.

He flagged off the services at Chatiram bus stand in the presence of Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, senior TNSTC officials and others.

The circle bus service, which aims at providing hassle-free travel for commuters, will cover important landmarks of the city including East Boulevard, Gandhi Market, Palakkarai, Railway Station, Central Bus Stand, Collector Office, District Court, Government Hospital, Woraiyur and Chatiram Bus Stand. Thirteen singles per day have been planned between the routes, and the bus services begin at 6.25 a.m. and end by 9.45 p.m. every day.