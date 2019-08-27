Demand for creating Mayiladuthurai district grows shrill

Nearly 1,000 people belonging to various walks of life took out processions and converged on Mayiladuthurai from all directions on Tuesday to highlight their demand for creation of a new district with the town as the headquarters.

The public comprising farmers, traders, doctors, lawyers temple priests, village artistes and several others, who came from Kuthalam, Mangainallur, Sembanarkovil and Vaideeswarankovil, staged a protest in front of Mayiladuthurai Municipality Office for about two hours highlighting their demand.

The apprehension of the public in Mayiladuthurai and its surroundings is that the common man is losing out on government subsidies given under various schemes due to the distance from the headquarters at Nagapattinam.

“For every purpose, the people are required to travel for over 70 km to the headquarters crossing Tiruvarur and Karaikal districts. Also, the population in Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Poompuhar and Tranquebar taluks, easily crosses 10 lakh, C. Senthilvel, president, Mayiladuthurai Chamber of Commerce, said.

“Besides, all three MLAs in the region represent the ruling AIADMK. This being the case, the reason behind the State government’s delay in naming Mayiladuthurai as a district is baffling,” he added.

The protest on Tuesday that attracted people belonging to 20 organisations was conducted part of a sustained campaign planned by votaries of the new district at a meeting held last month.