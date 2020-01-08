Demand for corporation status

At a time when the State government is creating new districts and taluks, expectations are running high among residents of Karur over upgrading the 145-year-old Karur municipality as corporation.

It is one of the oldest municipalities in the State. It was made as municipality in 1874 during the British rule. It was upgraded as special grade municipality about 30 years ago. In 2004, the State government established Inam Karur and Thanthonimalai as third grade municipalities, located on the periphery of Karur. Few areas of Karur were made as part of Inam Karur and Thanthonimalai municipalities. It evoked strong reaction from residents of Karur. Due to administrative reasons and a policy change, they were subsequently merged with the Karur municipality again.

According to 2011 statistics, the population of Karur Municipality is 2.12 lakh excluding Sanapiratti and Andankoil. Of them, Sanapiratti panchayat was merged with the Karur Municipality in the delimitation process in 2011. With this, the number of wards went up to 48 from 36.

According to a rough estimate, the present population of Karur is said to be inching to 3 lakh. Unlike several other bigger towns and corporations, Karur is vibrant in economic activities. It is one of the major textile centres in the State producing five major goods such as bed, kitchen, toilet, table linens and wall hangings. It generates around ₹ 7,000 crores in terms of foreign exchange through direct and indirect exports. The town and its peripheries employ around 3 lakh people. But the State continues to treat Karur as municipality.

Residents say it is time to upgrade Karur as a corporation. The demand was not new. The clamour for corporation began to surface about 15 years ago. It grew stronger since 2011 delimitation. At least three resolutions were passed in the Karur municipality urging the government to upgrade Karur as corporation.

“We are lagging behind in terms of various civic infrastructure despite generating huge foreign direct investment. If it is a corporation, Karur will receive higher allotment of funds under various categories from the State and Central governments,” said K. Manoharan, a textile manufacturer of Sengunthapuram in Karur.

He said it would enable the town to create new urban infrastructural projects. It could aim for tapping funds under the Smart City Mission.