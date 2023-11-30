Demand for better passenger amenities and new trains dominates Tiruchi DRUCC meeting

November 30, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A host of issues such as infrastructure development projects, improvements to passenger amenities and introduction of new trains dominated the Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (DRUCC) meeting in Tiruchi Railway Division on Thursday.

DRUCC members raised various demands seeking urgent intervention of the railway top brass. M.S. Anbalagan, Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, who is also the chairman of the DRUCC, and senior divisional railway officers attended the meeting. Fourteen DRUCC members, including M. Sivasankar, MLA representing Ozhukarai in Puducherry, were present.

A. Giri of Kumbakonam appealed to the railway authorities to install digital route indication boards in coaches of trains. Provision of shelter over a major portion of Platform 3 at Thanjavur railway junction and provision of a stop for the Tambaram-Sengottai-Tambaram express at Peravurani and Adhiramapattinam were among the other demands made by Mr. Giri.

V.R. Dhanaseelane, DRUCC member from Karaikal, urged the railways to operate special trains to Karaikal, Nagore and Velankanni from Tambaram and Villupuram in view of Sani Peyarchi puja at Tirunallar temple on December 20 and the Kandhuri festival at Nagore next month besides for Christmas festival at Velankanni. He appealed to the railway authorities to run a weekly train from Karaikal to Tirupati as the Mannargudi-Tirupati express was running full.

T. Saravanan of Papanasam sought the introduction of a new daily inter-city express between Tiruchi and Chennai and a new train from Mayiladuthurai to Pollachi via Palani. He sought a stop for the Tambaram-Nagercoil Antyodaya Express at Papanasam. Other DRUCC members demanded new trains in their respective section besides other issues.

Suggestions were offered on the development of rail infrastructure and improvement to passenger amenities.

Mr. Anbalagan requested the DRUCC members to sensitise and advise passengers to refrain from crossing the tracks besides emphasising on the need to prevent cattle mishaps on tracks, a release from the Tiruchi Division said.

