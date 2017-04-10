PM flayed for being ‘indifferent’ to farmers

Farmers organisations on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “indifference” towards the suffering Tamil Nadu farmers and the Central Government's persistent “anti-farmer attitude” as the essential reason for the protesting farmers running nude on the streets of New Delhi that revealed their ``height of frustration'' that reflect the plight of all farmers in the State.

The Central Government should have spoken to the protesting farmers and could have well explained their stance whatever that might be. Instead, the crass neglect of the farmers struggle that has led to the Monday's nude run was a national shame that summed up the farmers' plight. The blame lay squarely at Mr. Modi's doorsteps, said P.R. Pandian, Coordinator of the Federation of Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu, told The Hindu.

The nude run showed the protesters were at the height of frustration and that also revealed the desperation of the Tamil Nadu farmers, according to Technical Secretary, Consortium of Indian Farmers Associations G. Ajeethan. Terming the nude run as the worst ever agitation mode by the farmers thus far, Mr. Ajeethan recalled that the current struggle came on top of suicides and shock deaths of farmers who could not bear the burden of the mounting farm crises on the wake of drought and crop loss.

If the Prime Minister was not meeting any one that was okay. But he has the time for various personalities but could not spare a thought for the Tamil Nadu farmers and give them a hearing was a sad reflection on the Central Government, commented K. Balakrishnan, president of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam affiliated to the CPI (M). The former MLA wryly pointed out that the attitude revealed the temperament of the Central Government that had meted a raw deal to Tamil Nadu in Cauvery and other water sharing issues.

While appreciating the resolve of the protesting farmers, Mr. Balakrishnan, however, said that it was sad that the protest had taken the worst turn due to the wanton and persistent neglect of the farmers and their problems by the Central Government.

The nude protest had only revealed that the policies implemented over the past several decades have failed to help the farmers improve their livelihood in any manner. Instead the policies have been a persistent let down and the Centre must wake up at least now and seek to provide lasting solutions to the issues confronting the farming community, remarked Arupathy P. Kalyanam, general secretary of the Federation of Farmers Associations of Cauvery delta districts.