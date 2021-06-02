Delta sees spike in number of deaths

The central region on Wednesday recorded 4,321 fresh cases of COVID-19. While the number of cases reported witnessed a decline, there was a significant spike in the number of deaths reported. On Wednesday, 69 deaths were reported with all eight districts in the region reporting at least one death due to the viral infection.

Karur reported the highest number of deaths with 17 patients succumbing to the viral infection. Nagapattinam came a close second with 15, Thanjavur reported 13, and Tiruchi 12. Five deaths were recorded in Ariyalur, four in Thanjavur, and two in Pudukottai and one in Perambalur district.

Thanjavur reported the highest number of fresh positive cases with 920 patients. Tiruchi district reported less than 900 cases for the first time in over a month. As many as 882 patients reported COVID-19 positive. Meanwhile, a total of 108 patients who had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection on Wednesday.

Nagapattinam reported 674 fresh cases, while similar declining trends were also reported in Tiruvarur, with 629 fresh cases. According to data published in the COVID-19 bulletin released by the Department of Medical and Family Welfare, Nagapattinam had only four ICU beds and 14 oxygen-support beds vacant, while Tiruvarur had 10 ICU beds and 40 oxygen-support beds.

Karur district reported a slight dip in cases with 415 patients reporting COVID-19 positive. Karur had one of the least numbers of vacancies in ICU and oxygen-support beds. Only five ICU beds and 19 oxygen-support beds were available.

Pudukottai reported 283 fresh cases, Ariyalur, 282 and Perambalur, 236. Bed vacancy in these districts too was minimal. Pudukottai had only eight vacant ICU beds, Perambalur had seven, and Ariyalur, none.