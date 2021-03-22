Delta sees sharp rise in fresh cases

TIRUCHI/THANJAVUR

22 March 2021 23:03 IST

The central districts on Monday reported a spike in cases of COVID-19 with 172 patients testing positive, among which 83 patients were from Thanjavur district.

One death due the viral infection was recorded in Thanjavur, according to the bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

A 75-year-old man from Thanjavur with a history of diabetes, coronary artery disease and hypertension succumbed to the infection.

Among the 83 fresh cases were students and staff of schools and colleges in the district where clusters were identified. However, Collector M. Govinda Rao said that no fresh clusters had surfaced in the district and added that those who tested positive were asymptomatic.

Further, officials of civic bodies and block development offices in the district had been directed to make surprise visits to educational institutions in their jurisdiction to check whether the COVID-19 SOPs were adhered to or not at higher secondary and higher educational institutions.

In addition to this, flying and static surveillance teams formed in connection with the Assembly polls have also been directed to keep watch on the students and ensure that they follow the SOPs while commuting between their place of residence to the institutions and back.

Suspension of regular classes for students of 9th to 11th standards would help reduce chances of contraction of the infection by teenage population to some extent, he said and added that wearing masks would be the best way to prevent spread of the virus infection.

Meanwhile, Tiruvarur reported a spike in cases with 35 patients reporting positive on Monday.

Meanwhile, Tiruchi reported 20 fresh cases and Nagapattinam 15. Seven patients tested positive in Karur and six in Ariyalur. Four fresh cases were reported in Pudukottai and two in Perambalur.