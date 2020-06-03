Delta ryots express disappointment over MSP for paddy

Expressing disappointment over the meagre hike in the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy for the current season, farmers representatives have demanded that the procurement price be revised to ₹3,000 per quintal.

In a statement, State Deputy Secretary, Tamilnadu Vivasayigal Sangam, P.S. Masilamani said farmers were disappointed with the increase in the MSP. The decision to declare the MSP with just 1.50% increase in the cost of cultivation incurred by the farmers in 2018-19 season was unacceptable. The Union government should take into consideration all the expenses incurred to raise and market the crop.

‘Rise in input costs’

The MSP declared by the Union government would not bring any succour to the farming community, which was grappling with a steep increase of 11 to 17% of input costs in 2020 compared to 2018-1, he said and demanded that the MSP be fixed at ₹3,000 per quintal to save the farmers from falling into the debt trap.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu All Farmers Organisations Committee president P.R. Pandian demanded that all expenses incurred for cultivation be considered for calculating the cost of cultivation and the MSP be arrived at by adding 50% profit.

If not, the Union government should at least come forward to revise the MSP as ₹2,500 per quintal in order to help farmers make some profit, he said.

Expressing disappointment over fixing of MSP at ₹1,868 a quintal for common variety, an increase of just ₹53, Puliyur A. Nagarajan, president, farmers wing of Tamil Maanilla Congress, said farmers were already reeling under a crisis and demanded that the MSP be revised to ₹3,000 a quintal.