Delta reports rise in fresh cases

TIRUCHI

09 January 2022 21:21 IST

Mostly in Tiruchi, Thanjavur districts

The number of COVID-19 cases reported in the delta region depicted a steep rise on Sunday, in line with the trend prevalent across the State.

A total of 627 persons tested positive for the viral infection, with a majority of them hailing from Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts. One death was reported in the region - in Mayiladuthurai district, as per the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

In Tiruchi, where the spike was the highest, 275 patients tested positive. Thanjavur too witnessed an increase with 118 fresh cases. The number of fresh cases in the two districts seems to double every three or four days.

In Tiruvarur, 51 patients reported COVID-19 positive and Perambalur, 50. Nagapattinam registered 48 COVID-19 cases, while Karur reported 32.

In Pudukottai, 20 cases were reported, in Mayiladuthurai 19 and Ariyalur, 14 - the lowest among the delta districts.

Booster dose

The Tiruchi district administration has received nearly 50,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate healthcare and frontline workers with a booster dose.

A total of 36,000 Covishield doses and 14,000 Covaxin vials have been provided to begin the drive, while necessary arrangements will be made for more when required, official sources said.