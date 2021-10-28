Delta rail users suggest alternative route to chord line

TIRUVARUR

28 October 2021 18:41 IST

Revival of DEMU service between Tiruvarur and Karaikudi and proposed deployment of ex-servicemen as level-crossing gate keepers in newly laid Tiruvarur-Karaikudi BG section are being seen by rail users associations in delta districts as positive indications that the Mayiladuthurai-Tiruvarur-Karaikudi-Madurai section may emerge as a viable alternative to the busy chord line section under Southern Railway.

Representations requesting MPs from delta districts to convince the Railway Board to operate new services connecting Karaikudi with Chennai and Tiruvarur with Madurai have been made from various associations in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts.

Their plea for direct train service from Karaikudi to Chennai is backed by Nagore-Nagapattinam Rail Users Association as the new service will augment the long distance train facility to Chennai from the region for commuters originating from Nagapattinam.

Introduction of a direct service from Karaikudi to Chennai via Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Villupuram will result in substantial reduction in the travelling distance hitherto experienced by commuters originating from Karaikudi and surrounding areas, say N. Jayaraman, president, Pattukottai Taluk Rail Users Association, and Abdul Razak, secretary, United Foundation, Adhiramapattinam.

Introduction of long distance services from Chennai to Madurai and beyond through Mayiladuthurai-Tiruvarur-Karaikudi section will also ease traffic on the Chord Line section.

Further, introduction of services on Tiruvarur-Karaikudi section will justify the railway’s investment of around ₹1,200 crore on the section to convert it as a BG section, they add.

Meanwhile, Sivaganga MP Karti P.Chidambaram has sought a new service from Tiruvarur to Madurai and an ‘antyodaya express’ service during the day between Tambaram and Nagercoil via. Tiruvarur, Karaikudi and Sivaganga.