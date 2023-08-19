Delta farmers worried over politicisation of Cauvery issue

August 19, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - THANJAVUR

Signs of politicisation of the current water shortage problem faced by farmers in Cauvery Delta region have raised apprehensions over the `settled issue of sharing’ of Cauvery river water is all set to re-emerge as an evergreen ‘political plank’.

Though the Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar’s recent statement that the upper riparian State was ready to release 10 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu was viewed as a ray of hope to save the standing ‘kuruvai’ crop in the Delta districts, the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s remarks that Karnataka used to release water into the Cauvery river whenever there was ‘additional’ flows into the reservoirs in Karnataka has baffled the Delta farmers. The Delta farmers also resent the manner in which the issue was handled by the Tamil Nadu government.

The State government instead of hoping for an `improvement’ in monsoon conditions should have taken up the issue to the Supreme Court much earlier, they said and added that empowering the ‘autonomous’ Cauvery Water Management Authority, as perceived by the Apex Court, as a real autonomous entity would alone help the process of sharing of the Cauvery water remain out of the political clouts.

A perfect way to make the Authority an ‘autonomous’ entity was to give it the responsibilities of maintenance and releasing of water into Cauvery from all the reservoirs/dams in the entire Cauvery Basin spanning across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Union Territory, as per the Cauvery Tribunal’s Final Award and the subsequent Supreme Court order, according to Arupathi P.Kalyanam, general secretary, Federation of Farmers Associations in Delta Districts, and ‘Cauvery’ Dhanapalan of Keevalur in Nagapattinam district.

Meanwhile, at Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district, the Mannargudi Taluk Lorry Owners Associations staged a demonstration on Friday near the Mannargudi Head Post Office condemning the Karnataka government for its stand in sharing of Cauvery water with Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The demonstrators who came in a procession from near the Mannargudi Municipality on the V.O.C.Street to the demonstration venue raised slogans criticizing the upper riparian State for using the Cauvery river as a flood drain channel and also condemned the Central government and the Cauvery Water Management Authority for not exercising their powers to ensure Karnataka release the water in Cauvery. They urged the Karnataka government to release water into the Cauvery river as per the Supreme Court directions and to shelve the Mekedatu dam project. The demonstration was led by the Association president, V.Iyyappan and secretary, Raja, sources said.

