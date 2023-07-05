Delta farmers worried about kuruvai prospects

July 05, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

Reduction in the quantum of water released from Stanley Reservoir at Mettur for irrigation has caused concern among delta farmers, who have cultivated kuruvai crop this season.

The season began on a good note with the shutters of Mettur Dam lifted on the scheduled date of June 12. The quantum of water release was gradually increased to 10,000 cusecs and crossed 13,000 cusecs for a few days. However, it had been pulled back to 10,000 cusecs, presumably due to failure of the southwest monsoon over catchment areas of the Cauvery river and shortage of inflow in Mettur Dam from dams in Karnataka, officials point out.

In a statement on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam general secretary P. S. Masilamani said a minimum of 9,000 cusecs should be released in the Cauvery and the Vennar from Grand Anicut on a weekly turn system to save the standing crop. Hence, necessary quantum of water should released from Mettur for the next few weeks.

The Sangam had also decided to organise road roko in delta districts soon condemning Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister for his remarks on the controversial Mekedatu dam project and non-release of water from Karnataka dams due for the months of June and July.