Delta farmers welcome promise of procurement at MSP

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s assurance that the government would purchase 1,208 lakh tonnes of wheat and paddy at the minimum support price during the current procurement season has been welcomed by farmers.

In her Budget speech, Ms. Sitharaman has stated that procurement of wheat in ‘Rabi 2021-22’ and the estimated procurement of paddy in ‘Kharif 2021-22’ is expected to be over 1,208 lakh tonnes and ₹2.37 lakh crore direct payment of the minimum support price will be made into their accounts.

Welcoming the announcement, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association general secretary S. Ranganthan suggested that since 70% of the population in the country relied on agriculture for sustenance, the government could procure the entire produce at the MSP.

After apportioning the quantity required for the public distribution system, the surplus could be marketed for export as value-added products. Procurement of wheat/paddy at MSP would prevent farmers from selling the surplus to traders at a lower price, he pointed out.

Referring to measures announced to promote green energy, Mr. Ranganathan suggested that tapping solar power to operate pump sets could be experimented in public-private-partnership mode by roping in beneficiary farmers for setting up higher megawatt solar plants exclusively for agricultural operations, wherever feasible, along the east coast. At present, independent solar-powered agriculture pump sets linked with conventional electricity networks are not providing the anticipated financial advantage of installing such facilities in fields.

While welcoming the procurement of specific quantities at MSP, Thanjavur District Cauvery Farmers Protection Association secretary Sundara Vimalanathan, however, resented the reduction of ₹500 crore in the Budget allocation for crop insurance scheme in view of increase in input costs.

P.R. Pandian, general secretary, Thamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam, pointed out that since the scale of finance for agriculture increased every year in view of input costs, the crop insurance premium also increased. Therefore, the Union government should have at least retained allocation for crop insurance as ₹16,000 crore allocated in the previous Budget.

The proposal to promote chemical-free natural farming activity with focus on a five-km corridor along the Ganga in the first phase was also welcomed by progressive farmers such as Mr.Vimalanathan and G. Srinivasan of Ganapathi Agrahram.