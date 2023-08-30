August 30, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST

Delta farmers have exhorted the Tamil Nadu government to act on a war footing to ensure that Karnataka government complies with the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s (CWMA) direction to release water into the Cauvery river without fail.

Inquiries reveal that the farmers have taken up ‘kuruvai’ cultivation with confidence following the lifting of the Stanley Reservoir shutters on the scheduled date of June 12 and the distribution of ‘kuruvai’ package. However, they witnessed withering of their crop for want of water for irrigation in a majority of places in the Delta districts due to the non-releasing of water from dams across the river Cauvery and its tributaries in the upper riparian State of Karnataka.

Their repeated pleas to the Tamil Nadu government to ensure water for irrigation was provided to save the crop resulted in the State government approaching the Supreme Court on this issue as the Karnataka government failed to comply with the fiats issued by the CWMA. However, the apex court had directed the Tamil Nadu government to get the issue resolved through the Authority. Subsequently, on Tuesday, the CWMA once again directed the Karnataka government to ensure that around 5,000 cusecs of water was realized at the Billigundulu measuring point up to September 12 which has not augured well with the Karnataka government, Delta farmers said.

Instead of expressing disappointment as reported in the media, the Tamil Nadu government should initiate necessary steps on a war footing to ensure that the Authority sees to it that the upper riparian State complies with the Authority’s recent direction, said the general secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Welfare Association, P. R. Pandian.

In case the Authority was reluctant to seek the Union government’s intervention to solve the present crisis or the Union government prefers to stay away from the issue, then the Tamil Nadu government should prevail upon the Authority to approach the Supreme Court for the sake of the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Delta farmers, he added.

Meanwhile, the monthly agriculture grievance meeting chaired by Collector Deepak Jacob at Thanjavur witnessed a walk-out by the farmers. The farmers staged the walk-out to register their protest against the Karnataka government and to exhort the Tamil Nadu government to solve the current crisis as early as possible by roping in the Union government and the Authority.