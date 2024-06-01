GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delta farmers to hold rallies for water

The Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam asks Centre to restrain Karnataka from building at a dam Mekedatu and instead facilitate construction of dam at Rasimanal

Published - June 01, 2024 05:28 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam has called upon the Tamil Nadu and Union governments to ensure that an adequate quantity of water was realised at the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur soon so that the shutters of the dam were lifted on the scheduled date of June 12 to release water for irrigation in Delta districts.

Urging both governments to exert pressure on the Upper riparian State to comply with the Supreme Court order for sharing the Cauvery among the riparian States, the Sangam has exhorted the Union and State governments to prevent Karnataka from going ahead with its proposal to construct a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu.

Instead, a dam should be constructed at Rasimanal in Tamil Nadu to protect the rights of Tamil Nadu Delta farmers in the Cauvery, it added.

In order to press these demands, the sangam has decided to organise rallies at 12 places starting from Poompuhar on June 10 and culminating at Mettur on June 12. The rallies would be held at Karaikal, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Mannargudi, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, and Hogenakkal apart from the starting and culminating points, sources said.

