June 15, 2023 - THANJAVUR:

Welcoming the announcement of a special kuruvai package this year too, Delta region farmers have sought the timely implementation of this scheme.

Pointing out that government orders in connection with the ₹61 crore special package scheme for kuruvai cultivation last season were issued immediately after the announcement was made by Chief Minister, M.K.Stalin in mid-June last year, the Delta farmers say they expect the same speed in the execution of this year’s ₹75.95 crore ‘kuruvai’ special package as well.

The scheme was announced by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin during the lifting of the shutters of the Mettur Dam for irrigation, on June 12.

Referring to the Chief Minister’s statement that last year the kuruvai cultivation had crossed 5.36 lakh acres in view of the opening of Mettur Dam much earlier, the Delta farmers say the release of water from Mettur Dam on the scheduled date of June 12 this year clubbed with ‘kuruvai’ special package to cover around 2.50 lakh acres in Delta districts would definitely help achieve the Agriculture Department’s cultivation coverage area target of 3.59 lakh acres as projected by the Agriculture Minister, M.R.K.Panneerselvam in Thanjavur recently.

A progressive farmer, G. Srinivasan of Ganapathi Agraharam in Papanasam taluk, Thanjavur district, said the special package would benefit the farmers only if it was made available to them by June 20. Normally, the assistance reaches the farmers only when weeding operations are taken up.

Mr. Srinivasan had also sought the inclusion of plastic plates or sheets for use with the transplantation machines in the special package scheme, and the distribution of inputs for organic farming free of cost.

Endorsing Mr.Srinivasan’s observation, another progressive farmer, V. Jayaraman of Thiruthuraipoondi in Tiruvarur district said that timely distribution of seeds at subsidised costs and fertilizers and other input materials subsequently, would be of immense help to farmers who were taking up paddy cultivation on rain-fed areas.

