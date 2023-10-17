Delta farmers seek relaxation of moisture content limit for paddy procurement

October 17, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Farmers associations in Tamil Nadu have called upon the State government to relax the ceiling on moisture content of paddy procured through Direct Purchase Centres (DPCs) in view of the intermittent rainfall in the delta region over the past couple of days.

Raising the issue after inspecting some of the DPCs at Irulnikki, Kottur and other places in Tiruvarur district, P.R. Pandian, president, Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu, said paddy bags brought in by farmers were piling up at several DPCs and were drenched on Monday.

While kuruvai paddy crop had withered on about two lakh acres for want of water for irrigation, harvest has commenced on about three lakh acres. Farmers were unable to go in for samba cultivation, which is normally taken up on about 15 lakh acres.

“Under these circumstances, it is unfair to delay or impose restrictions on procurement of kuruvai paddy as the farmers had toiled hard to protect and harvest the crop. In some places, farmers were forced to wait for many days to get their paddy procured. The government should come forward to procure paddy with up to 22% moisture content [against the ceiling of 17%],” he said.

He alleged that some district officials, acting in collusion with private traders, were causing impediments to the procurement process and called for expeditious procurement of paddy being brought in by the farmers.

Cauvery Dhanapalan, president, Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Sangankalin Kootamaippu, said that many farmers were being forced to sell their kuruvai paddy to private traders, even if they offered about ₹250 lesser than the price they would get at the DPCs, as they faced difficulties in drying the paddy to meet the moisture content limit of 17% for procurement. “We are receiving intermittent rain and in the absence of bright sunshine it is difficult to dry the paddy. The government should relax the moisture content limit,” he said and also called for transporting the procured paddy to rice mills for hulling quickly.

Mr .Dhanapalan called upon the State government to release the daily inflows into the Mettur reservoir so that farmers in the delta could take up preparatory work for samba cultivation at least in some places. “The water level at Mettur Dam has increased by about 12 feet over the past 10 days. Why not release it now?” he wondered.

Referring to the sanction of compensation to farmers whose kuruvai crops were affected for want of water for irrigation, he said farmers who had struggled hard to save the crop and managed to get some yield should also be extended support.