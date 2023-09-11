Delta farmers happy over their demand being echoed by politicians

September 11, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Recent statements from political leaders in Tamil Nadu demanding that dams across the Cauvery and its tributaries in Karnataka be brought under Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has largely been welcomed by delta farmers.

The suggestion has been put forth by the farmers ever since the formation of CWMA and they are happy that their suggestion has finally found favour among a section of politicians in the State.

At a time when the farmers are bemoaning the withering of their ‘kuruvai’ crop for want of water for irrigation, Pattali Makkal Katchi leader Anbumani Ramadoss and State President of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam (affiliated with the Communist Part of India-Marxist) P. Shamnugam have suggested that the dams built across the Cauvery and its tributaries in Karnataka be brought under the control of Cauvery Water Management Authority to put an end to the water-sharing issue between the riparian States.

Welcoming the change in the approach to finding a permanent solution to the Cauvery water-sharing issue among politicians, general secretary of Federation of Farmers Associations of Delta Districts Arupathi P. Kalyanam has said such a measure will depoliticise the issue and help establish that CWMA is accountable for ensuring proper and timely distribution of Cauvery water

Backing up the demand, general secretary of Cauvery Farmers Protection Association Cauvery S. Dhanapalan has said in order to prevent the controversy over sharing of water the authorities can try retaining 60% of inflow into the dams in Karnataka as and when water flows are recorded and releasing the remaining 40% into the Cauvery and its tributaries instead of sticking to the practice of one-time release of water as per the Supreme Court order.

This will ensure inflow into Mettur at regular intervals as well as partial/full compliance with the Supreme Court order, he added.